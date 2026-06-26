Cowboys' Ryan Flournoy: Impresses during spring work

Coach Brian Schottenheimer singled out Flournoy as someone who stood out during spring practices, Joseph Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

"You saw him take that step, I'd say in the middle of the season last year and he came back, man, with just a really strong intent for what he wanted to get done," Schottenheimer said. "He looks great. He's moving great. His routes, I think have gotten better. Here's a guy from a small school that's come in and really adapted to the way we teach route breaks and releases and speed terms and power cuts and things like that. I really think the sky's the limit for him and he's definitely a guy we see finding ways to get him the ball." Flournoy is locked into the Cowboys' third receiver spot behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and he's one of the best bench stashes at the wideout spot in fantasy. If either Lamb or Pickens were to get injured, Flournoy would assume an every-down role in a high-octane passing attack. With Lamb out for three games last regular season, Flournoy produced one of his two 100-yard receiving games and was targeted 17 times across those three contests.