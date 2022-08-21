Grier completed six of 10 passes for 98 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed once for nine yards in the Cowboys' 32-18 preseason win over the Chargers on Saturday night.

The 2019 third-round pick of the Panthers made his preseason debut after overcoming a groin strain, and Grier turned in a solid effort overall. The 27-year-old is battling Ben DiNucci for the No. 3 quarterback job, and he's therefore likely to get another solid allotment of playing time in Friday's exhibition finale against the Seahawks.