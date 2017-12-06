The Seahawks signed Grayson to their practice squad Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Grayson, a track and field standout at LSU, previously signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in April. Though the receiver faces a steep learning curve after having not played organized football since high school, Grayson's blazing speed could allow him to make an impact in the NFL down the line if he can learn the finer points of route running or kick returning.