Cambre reverted to New York's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Cambre got his first elevation of the season for Sunday's loss to Green Bay. The rookie didn't play on offense but made two tackles on kick coverage while logging eight snaps on special teams. Cambre served as wideout depth with Darius Slayton (hamstring) unable to suit up, so Cambre could be hard-pressed to be elevated again if Slayton is able to return to action in Week 12.