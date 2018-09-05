Damore'ea Stringfellow: Joins Titans practice squad
The Titans added Stringfellow to their practice squad Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Since entering the NFL in 2017, Stringfellow has spent time with the Seahawks, Jets, and Dolphins. He will now join the Titans' 10-man practice squad and work to eventually earn himself a role on their 53-man roster.
