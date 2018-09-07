Stringfellow was released from the Titans' practice squad Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Stringfellow was released with the designation that he "left squad." It would appear that Stringfellow left the Titans' practice squad of his own volition, but details surrounding the situation remain unclear. What we do know is that Stringfellow has failed to stick with the Seahawks, Dolphins, Jets and Titans since entering the NFL in 2017.

