Damore'ea Stringfellow: Leaves Tennessee's practice squad
Stringfellow was released from the Titans' practice squad Thursday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Stringfellow was released with the designation that he "left squad." It would appear that Stringfellow left the Titans' practice squad of his own volition, but details surrounding the situation remain unclear. What we do know is that Stringfellow has failed to stick with the Seahawks, Dolphins, Jets and Titans since entering the NFL in 2017.
More News
-
Damore'ea Stringfellow: Joins Titans' practice squad•
-
Seahawks' Damore'ea Stringfellow: Earns contract from Seattle•
-
Damore'ea Stringfellow: Waived by Jets•
-
Damore'ea Stringfellow: Signs reserve/future contract with Jets•
-
Damore'ea Stringfellow: Joining Jets practice squad•
-
Damore'ea Stringfellow: Let go by Jets•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...