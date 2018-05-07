Seahawks' Damore'ea Stringfellow: Earns contract from Seattle
Stringfellow signed a contract with the Seahawks on Monday, Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times reports.
Stringfellow went undrafted back in 2017, spending short stints with the Dolphins and Jets. However, he never saw action in a regular season game and was relegated to practice squad duties for much of the year. Stringfellow was brought in on a tryout basis by Seattle over the last few days and he apparently showed enough upside to earn a deal. He'll join the Seahawks for offseason workouts and potentially training camp, though Stringfellow still has an uphill battle to make the final roster.
