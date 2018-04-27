Stringfellow was waived by the Jets on Friday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Stringfellow was signed to a reserve/future contract, and he wasn't expected to be on the Jets' roster after training camp. The 23-year-old spent his rookie season on the Jets' practice squad, which could be his destination again in 2018.

