Dan Carpenter: Working out for Jags
Carpenter has a workout scheduled with the Jaguars, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Carpenter would compete with Jason Myers for Jacksonville's kicking job if all goes well in the workout. The veteran is currently a free agent after spending the past four seasons in Buffalo, where new Jaguars coach Doug Marrone was in charge during Carpenter's first two years with the team. Last season, the 31-year-old converted 19 of 25 field goals, including all 14 of his attempts from under 40 yards, but he did miss five of 45 extra-point tries.
