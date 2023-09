The Broncos signed Sills to their practice squad Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Sills spent the past four seasons with the Giants but will now head to Denver to join their practice squad. The 27-year-old appeared in 13 games across the past two seasons, catching 13 of 23 targets for 123 yards and could now provide solid depth for the Broncos as they are currently banged up at the position.