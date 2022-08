Davis (hamstring) agreed to an injury settlement Friday and was waived off the Texans' injured reserve list, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Davis reverted to Houston's injured reserve list after clearing waivers at the beginning of August. Once healthy, the 25-year-old can look to land a deal with a new team. The wideout appeared in two games last year, catching one of three targets for 17 yards across 20 offensive snaps.