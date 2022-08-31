site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Davion Taylor: Let go by Eagles
The Eagles waived
Taylor on Wednesday.
Taylor was unavailable for the final few weeks of the 2021 season but was back to full health in time for training camp. He racked up seven tackles (four solo) during the preseason but will be let go ahead of the regular season.
