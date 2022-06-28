site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Eagles' Davion Taylor: Ready for camp
RotoWire Staff
Taylor (knee) will participate in training camp, Dave Spadaro of the Eagles' official site reports.
Taylor had his season cut short due to a sprained knee suffered in Week 11. Heading into his third NFL season, Taylor will look to make an impact in a rotational role on the Eagles linebacker unit.
