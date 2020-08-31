site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Dax Raymond: Done in Pittsburgh
RotoWire Staff
The Steelers cut Raymond from IR with an injury settlement Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Raymond will be free to search for a depth role with another organization once he's fully healthy. He's still looking for a chance to make his NFL debut.
