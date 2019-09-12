Chicago waived Raymond (head) from injured reserve Wednesday, freelance NFL writer Howard Balzer reports.

Had the Bears held onto Raymond, he would've been forced to miss the entire 2019 season. But after being waived with an injury settlement, the 24-year-old can now look to sign elsewhere, assuming Raymond clears waivers and is able to get healthy.

