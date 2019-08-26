Dekoda Watson: Let go by Broncos
Watson (leg) was released by Denver on Monday, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Watson was originally traded to Denver from San Francisco in late April. The 10-year-pro is seemingly still struggling with a leg injury, the severity of which remains unclear.
