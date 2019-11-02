Dekoda Watson: Waived by Seattle
Watson was waived by the Seahawks on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Although Watson was just picked up on Wednesday, Seattle opted to let him go in order to create a roster spot for wide receiver Josh Gordon. He will now look to find a new opportunity.
