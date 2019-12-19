Play

Watson signed a contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Watson signed with Seattle earlier this season but didn't appear in a game and was let go to make room for WR Josh Gordon, who is now suspended. The 31-year-old hasn't played yet in 2019 and spent the previous two seasons as a special teams contributor with the 49ers.

