The Bears released Walker on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Walker started in all 17 regular-season games for the Bears in 2024 and finished with 3.5 sacks and a career-high 47 combined tackles. He had one year left on his three-year, $21 million contract that he signed in March of 2023, but the Bears have freed up an extra $10.75 million of salary cap space by cutting Walker, per Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times. Now entering the offseason as a free agent, Walker should receive plenty of interest from teams looking for a veteran upgrade to its defensive line.