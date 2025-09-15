Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Monday that Jackson (toe) can return from injured reserve later this season, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 2020 first-round pick from USC was placed on injured reserve Saturday after aggravating a toe injury in the Dolphins' Week 1 loss to the Colts. However, McDaniel's comments Monday suggest Jackson's injury isn't season ending. Still, Jackson will be sidelined for at least the Dolphins' next three games, with his earliest possible return coming in a Week 6 matchup against the Chargers.