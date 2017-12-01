Godchaux is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos with a knee injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Godchaux was a new addition to the injury report this week and was unable to practice Friday. It's unclear at this point how likely the 23-year-old is to play against the Broncos, and Vincent Taylor would serve as the primary backup at defensive tackle if he is unable to suit up.

