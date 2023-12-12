Elliott has a ribs injury and is also being evaluated for a concussion, and he's officially questionable to return to Monday's game against the Titans, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Elliott was hurt in the first half, and he headed to the locker room after initially being evaluated in the medical tent. The safety was replaced in the contest by Elijah Campbell. Elliott's injury further thins a Dolphins defensive backfield that is without free safety Jevon Holland (knee).