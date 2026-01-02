Miami signed Edwards the 53-man roster from Washington's practice squad Friday, in preparation for Sunday's season finale against the Patriots.

Edwards could get a chance to contribute out of the backfield behind Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon versus New England, with No. 1 man De'Von Achane (shoulder) having missed three straight practices in preparation for Week 18 and considered a game-time decision. The undrafted rookie out of Michigan flashed during the preseason while with the Jets, but he couldn't stick with New York for the regular season. He inked with the Commanders' practice squad late August and has remained there without being elevated for a single contest this season, before now being poached by the Dolphins.