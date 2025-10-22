The Dolphins signed Dulcich to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Wednesday.

Dulchich has spent the entire regular season so far on Miami's practice squad, and he now joins Julian Hill and Tanner Conner on the active roster following the placement of Darren Waller (pectoral) on IR, where he will remain for at least four games. With the Dolphins' passing game already having lost Tyreek Hill (knee - ACL) for the season, all of Dulchich, Hill and Conner will be candidates to draw targets, especially in the short areas of the field, beginning Sunday on the road against Atlanta.