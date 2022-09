Little (finger) was listed as a limited participant on the Dolphins' estimated injury report Monday, Travis Wingfield of the team's official site reports.

Little was forced to exit after sustaining a finger injury during Sunday's win over the Bills. The 24-year-old stepped in as Miami's starting right tackle after Austin Jackson (ankle) was placed on IR in Week 2. Little should hold onto this role so long as he remains healthy over the next two games.