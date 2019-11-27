Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Headed to IR
Grant (ankle) will be placed on IR, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Grant's injury is a hit to the Dolphins' wideout depth and kick return unit. Practice squad players Isaiah Ford, Andy Jones and T.J. Rahming are internal options to fill his roster spot. In 10 games this season, Grant caught 19 of his 33 targets for 164 yards and brought back 23 kickoffs for 578 yards (which ranks fourth in the NFL) and a TD.
