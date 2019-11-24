Grant (ankle) was spotted with a walking boot on his right foot following Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Browns, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Grant was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Browns during the first quarter, and he was unable to retake the field. The depth wideout and return specialist has avoided sustaining any broken bones, according to Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald, but a timetable for his recovery remains uncertain at this time. Allen Hurns stands to play an increased role in Miami's receiving corps as long as Grant is unable to play.