Waddle is day-to-day with a minor unspecified injury, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Waddle didn't practice Tuesday, though head coach Mike McDaniel said the wideout wanted to suit up and was held out by the medical staff to prevent any aggravation. The injury doesn't sound like a threat to his Week 1 availability, and Waddle should be back on the practice field soon enough.
