Waddle (shoulder) caught four of five targets for 88 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over Pittsburgh.

Both Waddle and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle) were able to suit up after carrying questionable tags during practice this week. Tyreek Hill (7-72-0) had a lopsided 13 to five advantage in targets, but it was Waddle who produced more yardage with less opportunities. Both starting wideouts will benefit from having a healthy Tua back under center, especially heading into a favorable matchup against the Lions next Sunday.