Waddle secured two of five targets for 39 yards in the Dolphins' 27-15 loss to the Bengals on Thursday night.

Waddle uncharacteristically checked in third in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Dolphins on the night, with Teddy Bridgewater focusing more on Tyreek Hill and even Trent Sherfield after he entered the game for an injured Tua Tagovailoa (head/neck) in the second quarter. Waddle had produced a stellar 19-342-3 line on 30 targets through his first three games, so there's reason to believe he'll bounce back with stronger numbers irrespective of who's under center during a Week 5 road battle against the Jets a week from Sunday.