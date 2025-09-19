Waddle brought in five of six targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 31-21 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

Waddle went into pregame warmups uncertain to play due to a shoulder issue, but he finished tied with Tyreek Hill for first in receptions among the Dolphins' wideout. Like his teammate, Waddle also got into the end zone, scoring on a three-yard grab just before halftime to erase a 14-7 deficit. Waddle has at least four receptions in each of the Dolphins' first three games and has now scored in two straight, but he's averaging just 9.8 yards per catch heading into a Week 4 Monday night home divisional clash against the Jets on Sept. 29.