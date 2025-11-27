Waddle (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Waddle emerged from Miami's bye with a foot injury that caused him to be limited in practice Wednesday, but he can now be considered fully on track for Sunday's game against the Saints. Meanwhile, tight end Darren Waller (pectoral) has logged back-to-back limited sessions since having his 21-day practice window opened Wednesday, making him a tentative candidate to get back on the field Week 13. Whenever Waller is able to return to the lineup, his ability to command attention from opposing defense could open things up for Waddle, who has been clearly entrenched as the No. 1 wideout for Miami since Tyreek Hill (ACL) suffered a season-ending injury Week 4.