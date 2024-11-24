Waddle brought in eight of nine targets for 144 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 34-15 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Waddle's long-awaited breakout performance was a sight to behold, with the previously struggling wideout posting season highs in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The 2021 first-round pick consistently gained significant yardage on his catches, and he recorded his second touchdown of the campaign on a 23-yard grab late in the third quarter. Waddle's production could still remain hard to trust from week to week given this year's inconsistencies, but he should remain heavily involved in a Week 13 Thanksgiving Night road showdown against the Packers.