Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Sets pace for air attack Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Waddle brought in five of nine targets for 72 yards in the Dolphins' 45-21 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
Waddle flashed good chemistry with rookie first-time starter Quinn Ewers, leading the Dolphins in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The swapping out of Tua Tagovailoa for Ewers thus seemed to give Waddle's outlook a boost, as the talented wideout posted his best receiving yardage total in the last five contests. Waddle should have the opportunity to continue working with Ewers in a Week 17 home matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Limited to two catches Monday•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Five catches, including early TD•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Quiet day in Week 13 win•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Resumes practicing in full•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Emerges from bye with foot injury•
-
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Team-high yardage total in win•