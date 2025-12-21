Waddle brought in five of nine targets for 72 yards in the Dolphins' 45-21 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Waddle flashed good chemistry with rookie first-time starter Quinn Ewers, leading the Dolphins in receptions, receiving yards and targets. The swapping out of Tua Tagovailoa for Ewers thus seemed to give Waddle's outlook a boost, as the talented wideout posted his best receiving yardage total in the last five contests. Waddle should have the opportunity to continue working with Ewers in a Week 17 home matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday.