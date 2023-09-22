Coach Mike McDaniel said Friday that Waddle remains in the concussion protocol but will practice in some capacity, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Waddle is making tangible progress through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, but he will need to attain full clearance in order to suit up for Sunday's contest against the Broncos. Based on his return to practice Friday, though, Waddle has at least a chance to be back on the field Week 3. If he can't go versus Denver, Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and Erik Ezukanma will see added opportunities behind Tyreek Hill.