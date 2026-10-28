Wright (quadriceps/foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Wright exited Sunday's 28-25 win over the Jets late in the fourth quarter on account of the quad issue, but his availability for this weekend's game against the Patriots doesn't look to be in any peril. Since returning to action Week 4 against the Vikings following a one-game absence, Wright has been a clear second fiddle to Ollie Gordon out of the Miami backfield. In his last three appearances, Wright hasn't recorded any receptions and has logged no more than six carries in any contest.