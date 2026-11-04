Wright (quadriceps) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

In addition to a foot injury, Wright was listed with the same quad issue on the Dolphins' Week 8 injury report but proceeded to log three full practices before playing in Sunday's 24-19 loss to the Patriots. Though he played just 13 total snaps before offense and special teams in Week 8, Wright apparently emerged from the contest with his quad injury still bothering him. He'll have two more chances to get back to full practice participation prior to this Sunday's game against the Lions.