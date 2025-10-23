The Dolphins created $3 million of salary cap space for the 2025 season Thursday by converting a portion of Brooks' base salary into a signing bonus, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Brooks remains under contract with Miami through the 2026 campaign. The 28-year-old linebacker leads the NFL with 75 total tackles (46 solo) across seven regular-season appearances so far, of which he's notched 1.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss. He also has one forced fumble on the season. Brooks will look keep up his momentum Sunday on the road against Atlanta's run-heavy attack, led by Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier (hip/knee).