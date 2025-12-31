Brooks (hamstring) was spotted working off to the side with a trainer during Wednesday's practice, Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite sustaining a hamstring injury in the Week 17 win over the Buccaneers, Brooks is fighting to play in Sunday's matchup against the Patriots. The Texas Tech product has had an incredible 2025 campaign for the Dolphins, recording 174 total tackles (most in the NFL), including 3.5 sacks, three passes defensed and one forced fumble across 16 appearances. His practice participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he'll be available for Miami's season finale in New England on Sunday.