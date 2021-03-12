The Dolphins signed Palardy (knee) to a one-year contract Friday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Palardy sat out the entire 2020 campaign due to a torn ACL suffered last offseason, but he should be good to go for the start of OTAs, assuming the league allows such activities to kick off in May or June. The only other punter currently on Miami's roster, Matt Haack, is scheduled to hit free agency.
