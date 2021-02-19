The Panthers released Palardy (knee) on Friday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Palardy did not suit up for a single game during the 2020 campaign due to the torn ACL he suffered in July. The 28-year-old will try to join another team and resume his punting duties in the upcoming season.
