Palardy (knee) underwent successful ACL surgery last week, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Palardy suffered a torn ACL on his kicking leg earlier this offseason, ending his 2020 campaign before it began. The Panthers signed punter Kaare Vedvik off waivers Thursday to compete with Joseph Charlton for the starting job in Palardy's absence.
