Palardy (knee) has been removed from the Panthers' reserve/COVID-19 list, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Palardy has been sidelined since tearing his ACL in July, so his sights remain set on the 2021 season. Thus, although he has been removed from the team's COVID list, he remains on the NFI list going forward.
