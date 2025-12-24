Fitzpatrick (calf) did not practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fitzpatrick sustained a calf injury during the Dolphins' Week 15 loss to the Steelers. He is considered week-to-week due to the injury, which prevented him from playing against the Bengals in Week 16. Fitzpatrick is unlikely to play against the Buccaneers on Sunday unless he's able to return to practice by Friday.