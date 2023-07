Needham (Achilles) was placed on the Active/PUP list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Needham is still recovering from the torn Achilles he suffered last October, but he will remain eligible to return to practice and play at any point this preseason. The cornerback returned to Miami on a one-year deal this offseason and he's expected to slot in as a depth option behind Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey (shoulder) in 2023.