The Dolphins selected McMorris in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 198th overall.

McMorris brings plenty of production to the Miami secondary, as he was an all-conference performer in the Mountain West with San Diego State for much of his collegiate career. He transferred to Cal for his final year of eligibility and immediately stepped in to lead the team in pass breakups. McMorris has the physicality to play safety in the pros, but he lacks explosiveness (sixth percentile broad jump, fifth percentile vertical jump) which limits his upside. The Dolphins had only three safeties on the roster entering the draft, so McMorris should have a chance to make the team with a decent performance in training camp.