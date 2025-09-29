Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Signed to active roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Dolphins signed Patterson off the practice squad Monday.
Patterson will continue to kick in Jason Sanders' (hip) absence. Patterson has made both of his field-goal tries and all six of his extra-point attempts through three games this season.
More News
-
Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Moves back to practice squad•
-
Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Stays perfect on the year•
-
Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Elevated ahead of TNF•
-
Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Reverts to practice squad•
-
Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Makes two FGAs in Week 2•
-
Dolphins' Riley Patterson: Back with active roster•