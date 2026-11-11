Following a Wednesday workout, Patterson is slated to sign with Ravens, putting him on track to kick for the team Monday night against the Chargers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The Ravens also reportedly had Harrison Mevis in for a workout, but the team elected to sign Patterson ahead of Week 10 action. He'll be taking over from Jake Moody, who kicked for Baltimore in Week 9, but was signed off the practice squad by the Falcons on Tuesday. Patterson was let go by the Dolphins earlier this season after converting on seven of nine field-goal tries and five of his six extra-point attempts through the team's first five games.