Nkemdiche (knee) was designated to return off the PUP list and resumed practicing Wednesday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Nkemdiche suffered a torn ACL late last season with the Cardinals and was waived in July before signing with the Dolphins and eventually landing on the PUP list. The team now has 21 days to determine whether to move him to the 53-man roster or place him on injured reserve for the rest of the year.