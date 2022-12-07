Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that he doesn't foresee Flowers (foot) returning from injured reserve anytime soon, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Flowers has missed Miami's last six games while he continues to recover from a foot injury he sustained in a Week 6 loss to Minnesota, and McDaniel's comments would seem to suggest he's likely to miss at least one or two more weeks. In the meantime, the Dolphins will continue to lean heavily on Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips for reps on the edge.